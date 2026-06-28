UP youth beaten to death in Sonepat village over suspected affair

A 26-years-old youth was allegedly beaten to death in Rai area of Sonepat. He was identified as Vishal of Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh.

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He was working in a factory at Rai industrial area and was living on a rented accommodation in Jatheri village of the district.

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Deceased’s father Shiv Kumar told the police that one Omvir, along with his family, was also living in the same rented premises where Vishal was living.

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He said Omvir suspected Vishal of having an illicit relationship with his wife. Omvir had also called Vishal to persuade him to end the relationship, and threatened that if he failed to do so, he would kill his son.

Shiv Kumar further alleged that he received a call on Saturday night from Omvir’s son, Anuj, alias Tanuj. He said that during the call, he could hear his son screaming, while the voices of two or three people in the background claimed that his son had been killed and told him to come and take the body away.

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Shiv Kumar reached Rai late at night and found Vishal dead.

According to police sources, Omvir himself reached Rai police station and informed the police that his son, Tanuj, had allegedly murdered Vishal by beating him to death and that the body was lying in the fields.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and found Vishal's body lying in a pool of blood in the fields near Max Height Metro View on the Jatheri-Rathdhana Road.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot and collected evidence. Thereafter, the police sent the deceased's body to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Inspector Yashbir, SHO of Rai police station, said a case has been registered against Tanuj and his friends for the murder of Vishal. No accused has been arrested in the case so far. The investigation is underway.