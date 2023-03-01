Updated record room need of the hour

Record rooms in the judicial complex of subordinate and district courts are completely filled. Now, bundles of records are kept on the stairs and gallery of the third floor. The honorable Punjab and Haryana High Court is requested to direct the authorities to construct a new record room with all modern facilities on the judicial premises as soon as possible to keep the judicial records safe.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Poor garbage disposal in Ambala City

Due to the poor disposal of garbage, heaps of waste can be spotted at various locations in the city. The Municipal Corporation has failed to maintain cleanliness in parts of Ambala City. Stray animals can also be seen roaming near the garbage dumps and eating from the waste. The administration should pay attention to the problem and ensure that the garbage is lifted on time.

Anil Kumar, Ambala City

Heritage site in Yamunanagar lacks proper care

The Buria fort in Buria village is a heritage site, but it has become a dumping ground and has been encroached upon. The district administration should take steps to beautify the site by developing gardens outside and inside the fort. Those dumping garbage there should be penalised. The history and information about its art and architecture should be put on boards to make visitors understand the importance of the national heritage site.

Kitty Pandit, Yamunanagar

What our readers say

