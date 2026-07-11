Upgraded ‘Track and Trace’ system for liquor bottles launched in Haryana

The Haryana Government on Saturday introduced an upgraded QR code-based ‘Track and Trace’ system for liquor.

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Under the system, every movement of each bottle of liquor, from distilleries and bottling units to wholesale distribution and retail sale will be closely monitored and uniquely identified. The mechanism will enable better tracking of inventory movement, ensure compliance with excise laws, curb the circulation of illicit liquor and promote fair and transparent trade.

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The upgraded system will also enable Excise Department to undertake real-time monitoring of the entire supply chain, strengthen enforcement against tax evasion and smuggling, support data-driven decision-making and safeguard state revenue. The technology-driven initiative launched by the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reflects the government’s commitment to leveraging digital governance for transparent administration, effective regulation and sustained growth in excise revenue, said a government spokesperson.

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Further advancing the digitisation of excise regulatory processes, the Chief Minister also launched eight new online excise services, significantly expanding the scope of paperless and online delivery of licences and regulatory approvals.

One of the key additions is the online grant of temporary liquor-serving licences (L-12A-C). The service will enable applicants to obtain temporary licences online for serving liquor at social and public functions such as events, concerts, exhibitions and similar occasions. The online system is expected to simplify the licensing process, reduce the compliance burden and further enhance ease of doing business for applicants.

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In addition, online services have been introduced for the annual registration of marriage palaces and banquet halls, denatured spirit outlet licences (L-17), industrial and medicinal spirit possession permits (L-42A to L-42D) and permissions for extension of operating hours of retail liquor vends.

Each of these services has been developed on a fully digital and paperless workflow, enabling applicants to submit applications online, track the status of their applications and obtain approvals through the portal within a stipulated time frame of seven working days, said the government spokesperson.

With automated processing minimising human intervention at every stage, the entire process will become faster, more transparent and more convenient for banquet hall operators, industrial and medicinal spirit users, denatured spirit dealers and retail licence holders.