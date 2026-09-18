UPI fees will add to inflation, says Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday termed the proposed fees on UPI payments a fresh inflationary burden on the common man, alleging that the cost would eventually be passed on to consumers.

Hooda said the BJP government was misleading people by claiming that the proposed charges would not affect customers. “Whenever merchant fees are imposed, the burden ultimately falls on the customer,” he said.

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Citing examples of fuel taxes, card payments and online transactions, Hooda said oil companies did not bear taxes and levies on petrol and diesel, while petrol pump operators recovered card-processing charges from customers as fuel surcharges.

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He said jewellers similarly imposed card surcharges to offset the merchant discount rate (MDR) payable to banks, while IRCTC, cinema halls and travel applications collected payment gateway charges as convenience fees.

“The same scenario will play out with UPI fees. Traders and large merchants will add the 0.4% charge, or the maximum cap of Rs 300, to the bill,” Hooda said. He claimed this would make everyday expenses, including school and college fees, medicines, ration and clothing, costlier.

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Hooda also questioned the proposed exemption for small traders on transactions up to Rs 1 lakh, saying the benefit would remain largely on paper as merchants would already factor UPI-related costs into the prices of goods purchased from suppliers.