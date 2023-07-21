Upload birth data on portal daily: DC to Rohtak Health Dept

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, July 20

Taking a serious note of the deteriorating sex ratio at birth (SRB), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar has directed the local health authorities to ensure the uploading of the birth data of those children on the Civil Registration System (CRS) on a daily basis, born at various health centres in the district.

Dismal Sex Ratio Rohtak dist records 60-point dip in first half of this year

Recorded birth of 874 girls against 1,000 boys from January to June 30

The sex ratio at birth (SRB) was 934 at the end of 2022

The direction came after Rohtak district performed worst in the past six months in terms of the SRB. The district has witnessed a considerable drop of 60 points in the first half of this year compared to the previous year-end. As per the CRS, Rohtak has recorded the birth of 874 girls against 1,000 boys from January to June 30 this year, while the SRB was 934 at the end of 2022.

“Rohtak is at the 20th position in the SRB tally up to June 30 released by the health authorities recently. The delay in the registration of birth data in Pt BD Sharma PGIMS and the health centres is believed to be one of the main reasons behind this dismal performance, hence the DC has issued the direction for the uploading of the birth data daily on the CRS to improve the SRB,” said an official of Health Department.

The DC has also told the health authorities to ensure the availability of the information about birth of those children at health centres of the district, whose parents belong to other districts.

Sources said 13 districts had witnessed a decrease in the SRB in the past six months. These districts are Charkhi Dadri Gurugram, Kaithal, Karnal, Mewat, Fatehabad, Panchkula, Narnaul, Bhiwani, Sonepat, Palwal and Ambala, besides Rohtak.

“The average SRB of the state has been registered as 906 up to June 30 this year. A total of 2,50,523 children were born across the state from January 1 to June 30 this year. The number of males was 1,31,461 among them, while the females were 1,19,062,” the sources added.

