Upload data of students or lose recognition, Haryana govt to private schools

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 7

The Haryana Government has categorically told the heads of all private schools across the state to upload the complete data of their students on the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE) portal, failing which the recognition of their schools would be withdrawn.

In a communique shot off to the principals/headmasters of all private schools in Haryana, the state Directorate of School Education has directed them to complete the uploading of student wise data on U-DISE portal by July 15.

“It is mandatory for all schools to provide student-wise data on the U-DISE portal. If you fail to do so under Haryana Education Rules 2003 sub-rule no.43, the Department of School Education, Haryana, will withdraw your recognition,” warns the letter issued by the Director, Secondary Education.

As per the letter, all schools had been asked to upload student-wise data on U-DISE portal as per directions from the Union Ministry of Education. “You were all approached by your district, block and cluster offices to complete the U-DISE data. But still, a number of private schools are not cooperating in this matter,” states the communiqué.

As per sources, video-conferences are also being conducted by the state authorities in order to ensure the uploading of data by the private schools.

“Notices are being issued to the heads/managements of those schools the data of which is yet to be uploaded on the portal,” said sources.