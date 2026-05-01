Upload faculty, biometric attendance records within 3 days: NDC to dental colleges

In a move aimed at tightening oversight of dental education, the National Dental Commission (NDC) has directed all dental colleges across the country to mandatorily update faculty details and biometric attendance records on its designated online portal within three days.

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According to an official communication recently issued by the Dental Assessment and Rating Board (DARB) of the NDC, the decision has been taken to ensure adherence to prescribed academic and regulatory norms and to maintain the standard of dental education.

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The letter, addressed to principals and deans of all dental colleges, states that institutions must upload complete details of their faculty members, including minimum required biometric attendance and other academic activity-related information, on the NDC (erstwhile Dental Council of India) website using individual credentials.

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“The updated information shall be taken into account for all regulatory, academic, inspection and other official purposes relating to the institution,” the communication noted.

The Commission has asked institutions to comply immediately and confirm the update within three days. It has also warned that non-compliance will be viewed seriously and may invite appropriate action as per rules.

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Officials said the move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and bring greater transparency and accountability in dental institutions nationwide.

“The directive underscores the increasing emphasis on digital tracking and real-time verification of faculty presence and participation, which are considered critical indicators in maintaining academic standards and institutional credibility,” the officials added.