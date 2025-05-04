Upload students' details under Cheerag scheme by May 15, pvt schools told

Under the Chief Minister Haryana Equal Education Relief, Assistance and Grant (CHEERAG) scheme, free education will be provided to children of poor families in 689 recognised private schools from Class V to XII in academic year 2025-26.

A spokesperson of the Education Department said that the link to upload the details of students admitted to the seats shown by private schools on the departmental website has been made live till May 15 by the Directorate of Elementary Education.

Instructions have been given to the schools concerned to update the details of the students on the link and MIS by May 15. The spokesperson has informed that all the District Education Officers and District Elementary Education Officers of the state have been informed about this through a letter.

He said that officers should ensure that they get the daily report of data update from the schools and should inform the Directorate of Education, so that the claim of fee reimbursement amount of the admitted students could be issued to the schools as per the data update.

The spokesperson said that under the yojana, the approved recognised private schools were to receive the applications of the students from March 15 to 31 and the admission process was to be completed from April 1 to 30 for Classes V to XII.