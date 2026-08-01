UPSC third-rank holder guides aspirants on cracking the exam in Jagadhri

Emphasising that success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination is built on strong fundamentals rather than long study hours, All India Rank (AIR) 3 holder Akansh Dhull advised aspirants to focus on conceptual clarity, disciplined preparation and effective time management.

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Speaking during an interactive session with UPSC aspirants at the residence of social worker Ashwani Singla in Jagadhri, Akansh shared insights from his preparation journey and spoke on strategies for general studies, answer writing and exam planning. He said candidates should concentrate on understanding concepts instead of relying on rote learning.

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“Every profession has its own struggles. One should choose a path that offers both purpose and satisfaction, and then pursue it with complete dedication,” said Akansh, urging aspirants to use the initial phase of their preparation to identify weaknesses, analyse mistakes and refine their approach. He said regular self-assessment, consistency and patience were essential qualities for achieving success in one of the country’s most competitive examinations.

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Akansh’s father Krishna Dhull said his son had been visiting areas where students had limited access to quality guidance for the Civil Services Examination. “The initiative aims to motivate talented youth from rural and underserved regions and help them prepare for the examination with the right direction,” he added.

Earlier, Ashwani Singla and BJP Yuva Morcha district president Nishchal Chaudhary felicitated Akansh Dhull and his father with bouquets.