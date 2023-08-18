Upset over not getting a permanent job, 24-yr-old Hisar youth dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 17

A 24-year-old youth hailing from a village in Hisar district allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room here on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The victim, identified as Sahil, belonged to the Sandalana village in Hisar and was staying at a paying guest accommodation in a Sector 38 house in Gurugram.

Before taking the extreme step, the victim had called his family on a video call and informed them about his decision. The family had informed the Gurugram police but by the time a police team reached the spot, Sahil was already dead.

The cops took the body into custody and sent it to a government hospital for conducting an autopsy.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sahil was doing a temporary job in Gurugram for the past six months and was looking for a permanent job.

He was under mental stress because of his failure in getting a permanent job, the family told the police.

They added that Sahil used to talk of ending his life with his friends as well.

His father Dharamveer Singh told the police that he had told his son to work with dedication and that he would definitely get a permanent job in the coming days. “I told him to be patient,” he added.

#Gurugram #Hisar