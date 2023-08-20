Upset over sports fund, pvt schools to boycott district-level games

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 19

Upset over the sports funds being sought by the Education Department, the Haryana Progressive Schools Conference (HPSC) has given a call to boycott the district-level sports starting Monday.

The private school operators have been raising objection against the school education department’s circular demanding sports funds.

Prashant Munjal, vice-president, HPSC, said, “The private schools will boycott the district-level sports starting Monday in Haryana. There are flaws in the sports policy of the state government due to which the students of the private schools fail to participate in the games organised by the government. As per the letter issued by the department, the sports fund of every child needs to be deposited, while only a few students participate in the games. Besides, in some districts, the department has told the schools to deposit the funds for the past five years, while there had been no games during the Covid period.”

Senior vice-president of the HPSC, Suresh Chander, said while on the one hand, the government gives crores of rupees to sportspersons, on the other hand, it wants to collect money from the schools, where the players are groomed. The department wants the schools to deposit funds of all students due to which the schools fail to ensure the participation of the students who have the ability to bring laurels.

Saurabh Kapoor, spokesman, HPSC, said, “The rates of the sports fee are irrationally fixed by the department. The schools normally don’t charge sports fee from the students. It has been decided to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court on this issue. Meanwhile, the private schools will boycott the games starting Monday. The schools have been requested not to deposit the money, not to host the games on their premises and also not to send their staff and students for the games.”

