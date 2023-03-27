 Urban development push for Karnal : The Tribune India

Urban development push for Karnal

Work on 15 projects in full swing under Smart City mission

Construction work of a project in progress in Karnal. Sayeed Ahmed



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 26

With the ongoing work on 15 projects picking up speed, Karnal is all set for an urban development push under the Smart City mission in the coming days.

The work on projects like the Olympic-size all-weather swimming pool-cum-indoor sports complex, mixed-use building, new record room at the Mini Secretariat, redevelopment of sports facilities at Karna Stadium, redevelopment of Karna Lake, community hall at Milkha Singh Hockey Stadium and beautification of two police stations is in full swing.

An all-weather indoor swimming pool is being constructed at a cost of Rs 37.44 crore in Sector 32. It is expected to become functional by August end.

“The indoor sports complex will have a warm-up pool and other facilities to promote water sports culture,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, Karnal Smart City Limited.

“The work of Rs 106 crore mixed-used development project is in progress at Shakti Colony. It will have a five-storey building on eight acres with offices of various government departments and a commercial complex that will include 22 shops and 18 booths. The project is expected to be completed by 2025. With the completion of this project, different government departments will start working from a single building,” the DC said.

“As part of the Smart City project, sports infrastructure is being upgraded. In the first phase, tennis courts, separate hostels for boys and girls, multipurpose hall and the seating area are being constructed at a cost of Rs 23.95 crore at Karna Stadium,” the DC said.

In the second phase, a four-floor building with the provision of fencing hall, gymnastic hall and other facilities is being constructed at the cost of Rs 12.59 crore. “These facilities will boost sports culture in the district,” the DC added.

“An amount of Rs 3.23 crore will be utilised for the second phase of the redevelopment of the Karna Lake. A modern record room is being constructed at the cost of Rs 4.63 crore on the Mini Secretariat premises. Two police stations — Sadar and Civil Lines — are being renovated at the cost of Rs 4.46 crore,” the DC said.

