US-based man threatens to kill Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 16

The Kaithal police have registered a sedition case against a US-based man and his family members for threatening to kill CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Sandeep, alias Mipa Bangru, a resident of Narar village in the district, has been booked under the charges of sedition, the IT Act and criminal conspiracy.

As per the police, Sandeep made a video while sitting in the US, in which he can be seen using abusive language against the Haryana Police and the CM. In the same video, he also threatened to kill the CM. He even threatened the police of dire consequences if they take action against his friends.

In 2020, a similar case was registered against him when he had made remarks against the members of the SC community through a video.

“We have registered a case under Sections of the IPC and IT Act against Sandeep and his four family members after his video went viral on the social media. His family members have been booked as it was revealed that they were also involved in the conspiracy. The investigation is underway,” said Maqsood Ahmed, SP.

He said Sandeep went to the US illegally. “We will try to get him deported from the US. We have already issued a lookout notice against him,” the SP added. —