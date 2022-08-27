US national files rape plaint after 4 yrs in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 26

The local police have booked a man for allegedly raping a US national.

The victim (42) is a resident of California. She has alleged that the accused, Sachin Kumar, a resident of Meerut in UP, raped her and forced her for abortion.

In her complaint, she stated that she met Sachin through social media. “He raped me and duped me of Rs 13 lakh. He threatened that he will make my photos and videos viral if I did not give him Rs 50 lakh more,” the woman said.

She claimed that Sachin’s wife and mother were also involved in the conspiracy.

The woman said she came to India in 2014 and met Sachin in August 2017.

“Sachin told me that him and his wife had strained relationships. After some time, he started asking me for financial help. He also brought his mother, Kanta Upadhyay, to my house,” she said.

“In 2018, Sachin force fed me liquor and raped me. She returned to India and filed a complaint on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered against Sachin Kumar, his wife and mother under sections of the IPC and IT Act at Sector 40 police station.

The police said a probe was under way.

