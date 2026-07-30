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Home / Haryana / Use Aadhaar to identify, restore missing persons, Haryana Police told

Use Aadhaar to identify, restore missing persons, Haryana Police told

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Home Department has directed the state police to use Aadhaar verification to help identify and restore recovered missing persons to their families, while also issuing detailed instructions for the prompt handling of missing persons and child trafficking cases in line with a recent Supreme Court order.

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The directions have been issued in compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment in G Ganesh vs State of Tamil Nadu and others dated May 22, 2026. The Home Department has instructed that whenever a missing person is recovered or rescued, he or she should immediately be taken for Aadhaar verification or, if not already enrolled, for the issuance of an Aadhaar card.

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The department said Aadhaar enrolment involves capturing fingerprints and other biometric details. If a person already possesses an Aadhaar card, any fresh enrolment attempt would reveal the existing record, making it easier to establish identity and facilitate restoration to the family.

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Quoting the Supreme Court order, the instructions state: “The verification of the Aadhaar Card may be carried out by any readily available authorised agency so as to avoid any delay or loss of valuable time.”

The directions, issued on behalf of the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, have been sent to the DGP, Commissioners of Police, IGPs, SPs, DCPs, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners for strict compliance in matters concerning child protection, child safety, missing and abducted children and cases involving sexual abuse of children.

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The Home Department has also emphasised that procedural formalities should never delay the restoration of a recovered child to the family. However, where investigations reveal that a child was trafficked with the involvement or connivance of family members or guardians, the child must not be handed back to them.

Quoting the Supreme Court, the directions state: “Victim shall not be restored to such family and immediate responsibility for care and protection shall vest in the state authorities, including the Child Welfare Committees.”

The instructions further mandate that every police station must register an FIR immediately on receiving information about a missing person, without waiting for any preliminary inquiry or asking family members to conduct their own search. The FIR must include relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other applicable laws relating to kidnapping, abduction or trafficking.

Referring to the SC’s directions, the Home Department said: “…if the missing person is restored to his/her family within 24 hours, the head of the police force of the district concerned shall not forward a copy of the FIR to the jurisdictional court, and the matter may stand closed at that level itself.”

The July 28 instructions stress that police must activate the search mechanism immediately instead of waiting for 24 hours, noting that the “initial few hours from the time any person goes missing are the ‘golden hours’ during which the chances of safe recovery are at their maximum.”

The department has also directed that if police have sufficient reason to believe a missing person case involves trafficking, it should be transferred immediately to the specialised unit without waiting for the expiry of the prescribed four-month period.

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