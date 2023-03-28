Use of banned plastic goes unchecked in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 27

As the district-level coordination committee that supervises the implementation of the ban on single use plastic items is non-functional, the drive for issuing challans to those units that manufacture and sell, and people, who use plastic items with thickness of 120 microns, has lost steam.

Sources in the Municipal Corporation say 5,000 challans had been issued since the implementation of the single use plastic ban on July 1, 2022.

A sanitary inspector was designated as nodal officer and team was set up for each of the 40 wards in the city for the drive launched last year. However, due to ineffective implementation of the ban, use of plastic items goes unchecked in the city.

The sources claim that the drive launched had lost steam due to improper monitoring and follow up. Alleging violations in manufacture, sale and use of plastic items, Varun Sheokand, a city resident, said heaps of non-disposable plastic items could be noticed in the garbage dumped every day. He said it led to pollution, choked sewage network and posed risk to stray cattle that rummaged through garbage dumped in the open.

He said the problem would persist till a blanket ban was imposed on the manufacture and sale of the single use plastic products.

The Directorate of the Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, had sought an action taken report from the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, regarding the status of the ban in November last year. Sources said as there was no coordination committee the nodal officer, along with the 50-member team, was burdened with the task to implement the single use plastic ban as officials of the Mandi Board and Pollution Control Board had been inactive.

As per reports, with recovery of 320 kg of plastic items, the authorities had imposed a penalty of Rs 34.5 lakh on defaulters so far.

“No person will manufacture, stock, distribute, sell, use carry bags and articles such plates, cups, tumblers, spoons, forks and straws made of virgin or recycled plastic not less than 75 microns in thickness,” the order states.