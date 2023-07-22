Use of biomass in thermal plants discussed at NIT

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 21

A one-day training-cum-awareness programme on “Use of biomass in thermal power plants” was organised under the Sustainable Agrarian Mission on the use of Agro-residue in Thermal Power Plants (SAMARTH) of the Ministry of Power, in association with the National Power Training Institute, Nangal, at NIT today.

The event was attended by mission officials, over 200 farmers, thermal power plant officials, bankers, entrepreneurs and pellet manufacturers. Dr Prof BV Ramana Reddy, NIT Director, spoke about the use of biomass in thermal plants and its applications and pellet manufacturing.

Sudip Nag, Mission Director, SAMARTH Mission, said around 228 MMT of unused surplus biomass was available in the country, which was mostly being burnt. If the unused agro-residue biomass was used for making pellets, it could be a solution to the twin problems of stubble-burning as well as power and coal shortage. There was a huge demand for biomass pellets in Haryana and Punjab, which could be used for pellet production and power generation. He urged farmers not to burn stubble, but sell it to pellet manufacturers.

