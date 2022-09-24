Use standardised systems to deal with rising cheating cases, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that we are not living in “utopian world”, but a place where cheating cases are rising. The assertion came as the High Court called for putting in place “appropriate standardised systems” and their dutiful adherence to arrest the rise, while taking up a “fake sureties” case. Justice Anoop Chitkara also virtually admonished a trial court for not offering a bail applicant the option of furnishing surety or a fixed deposit.

“We do not live in a utopian world, but in that part of the planet where thugee and cheating are rising. To curb the menace, appropriate standardised systems must be put in place and religiously followed. Such a situation would not have arisen if the Court concerned had considered offering the accused an option to furnish surety or a fixed deposit of a reasonable amount following Sections 440 and 445 of the CrPC and in terms of the judgments of this court,” Justice Chitkara asserted.

The accused had moved the High Court against the State of Haryana seeking anticipatory bail in a cheating and forgery case registered on June 16 at Ambala city police station under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC.

The allegations against the petitioner were of duping the complainant of Rs 50,000 for arranging sureties. Justice Chitkara observed the petitioner allegedly arranged two persons, who impersonated and offered to stand as sureties for the accused. Further verification revealed they had disclosed fake names and identities.

Justice Chitkara also took note of the arguments by the petitioner’s counsel that custodial investigation would not serve any purpose whatsoever, and the pre-trial incarceration would cause an irreversible injustice to him and family. State counsel’s submission that the accused was likely to indulge in crime, once released on bail given his criminal past, was also recorded by Justice Chitkara in his order.

Allowing the plea, Justice Chitkara asserted the petitioner took advantage of the loopholes and befooled the system. But it may be appropriate to afford the petitioner a final opportunity to “course-correct”. As such, his previous criminal history at the current stage was not being considered strictly as a factor for denying bail.

Justice Chitkara added the possibility of the accused influencing the investigation, tampering with evidence, intimidating witnesses, and the likelihood of fleeing justice, could be taken care of by imposing elaborative and stringent conditions,

Justice Chitkara had earlier made it clear that the court and the “arresting officer” were required to give a choice to accused granted bail with surety to either furnish surety bonds, handover a fixed deposit, direct electronic money transfer or create a lien over his bank account.