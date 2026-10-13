Use technology positively, focus on nation-building: Kurukshetra varsity VC

The Dr BR Ambedkar Studies Centre, Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with the BAPS Swaminarayan Research Institute, Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi, and Divya Kurukshetra Mission, Kurukshetra, organised an extension lecture on ‘Youth power, social media and spiritual discipline: Challenges, solutions and role in nation-building’ on Monday.

On the occasion, KU Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said young people must use digital technology positively and creatively, as their energy, creativity and technological capabilities could contribute significantly to building a strong and developed nation.

Advertisement

He said young people must verify information before sharing it and maintain control over their digital habits. He added that they should also devote adequate time to education, personal development and social activities.

Advertisement

Referring to Kurukshetra’s spiritual heritage and the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, the Vice-Chancellor said these offered valuable lessons in self-restraint and control over the senses.

Keynote speaker Dharmamurti Swami, Youth Director at Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi, observed that social media had evolved beyond a means of entertainment and was increasingly influencing people’s thoughts, desires, priorities and behaviour. He said the real concern was not merely the loss of time but also the influence of online content on people’s thinking, aspirations and life goals.

Advertisement

He urged young people to channel their energy towards education, self-development, positive thinking and the achievement of their goals.

Gyanmandal Das from Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi, emphasised that good values and satsang were essential to protect children from mobile phone addiction. He encouraged people to embrace spirituality, sound moral values and a positive lifestyle.

Rajendra Kumar Anayath, Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Valmiki Sanskrit University, Mundri, Kaithal, urged young people to recognise the growing influence of digital media and practise ‘media fasting’ at least one day a week. He suggested staying away from mobile phones, computers and the internet on that day to devote time to oneself.

The guest of honour, KU Registrar Virender Pal, said programmes addressing spirituality and nation-building helped foster social awareness, ethical values and a sense of commitment to the nation among young people.

Pritam Singh, Director of the Dr BR Ambedkar Studies Centre, said that, inspired by the legacy of eminent spiritual figures such as Swami Vivekananda, Samarth Ramdas and Swami Dayanand, many saints were dedicating their lives to the service of society and the nation.

Their efforts, he added, played an important role in guiding young people, spreading awareness and contributing to nation-building.