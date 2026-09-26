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Home / Haryana / Use technology wisely, focus on education: Women panel chief to Sirsa students

Use technology wisely, focus on education: Women panel chief to Sirsa students

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Sirsa, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Haryana State Commission for Women vice-chairperson Meena Parmar addresses students in Sirsa.
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Haryana State Commission for Women vice-chairperson Meena Parmar urged female students to use social media and digital technology wisely and focus on their education, skills and future goals.

Addressing a student interaction and awareness programme at Tagore Extension Hall of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, Parmar said the digital age had brought both opportunities and challenges for young women.

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She advised students to avoid spending excessive time on digital platforms and instead use technology to enhance their knowledge, skills and personality. “Technology is useful only when it contributes to personal growth and the welfare of society,” she said.

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Parmar said education was not limited to earning a degree. It also builds confidence, decision-making skills and a sense of social responsibility. She encouraged students to move forward with discipline, positive thinking and self-confidence.

She said women were making their mark in education, administration, science, sports, business and several other fields. Students, she added, should make full use of the opportunities available to them and work towards becoming self-reliant.

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During the programme, Parmar interacted directly with students, heard their views and answered their questions. She also stressed the importance of time management and urged students to balance their studies with skill development and creative activities.

Parmar later inspected the university’s girls’ hostel and sought feedback from students about the facilities and arrangements. She expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and appreciated the university administration for providing facilities to students.

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