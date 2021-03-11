Used BMWs, Mercs selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 26

With the NCR authorities getting stricter with the implementation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) mandate barring 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles, Gurugram is witnessing distress sale.

Distress sale 700 pre-owned luxury cars up for sale over the last one month in the price range of Rs 5lakh – Rs 15 lakh

Over 20 sale deeds registered last week; registration of sale deed easier in Gurugram

NGT has barred 10-yr-old diesel & 15-yr-old petrol vehicles

Over the last few weeks in the city, pre-owned luxury cars like Audi, BMW and Mercedes have been sold for as low as Rs 5 lakh. The cars that have one or two years of valid registration left are attracting buyers from Punjab, Rajasthan and UP. Besides car owners from Gurugram, sellers from Delhi too are reaching out to the agents here who have formed a strong network in the region. These agents are bringing out advertisements on websites likes OLX or are participating in weekend car sale markets.

“After CM’s order in April, reiterating the 2018 NGT directive, the transport authorities and the police are ensuring that no vehicle beyond the prescribed age limit is on the road. Owners of old cars are now in a panic and desperate to find buyers. Instead of having such cars end up as scrap, they want to get whatever price they can,” said Bunty Yadav, a local agent.

DCP, Traffic, Ravinder Tomar said the police were holding regular “nakas” and the vehicles that were not meeting the roadworthy conditions were being impounded. “We are having a no-tolerance policy for such vehicles.”

Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav said the transport authorities too were proactively asking owners to give up their old, and now illegal, cars.

“I have recently bought an Audi S model which still has two years of valid registration. I will use it in Delhi for some time and then keep it in my ancestral house in Gurdaspur,” said Gurpreet Bakshi, a local software professional.

