Usha Gupta is 'Beti Bachao' campaign adviser

Chandigarh, November 17
The state government has appointed Dr Usha Gupta as adviser for the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” (BBBP) campaign. Gupta has retired from the post of Director General of Health Services of Haryana. She is known for her contribution to national health programmes, public health and healthcare management sectors.
Dr Gupta thanked CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda, promising dedicated efforts to raise awareness about the campaign across the state.
