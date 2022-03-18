Using fake GPA, fraudsters get land registered in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 17

A case of wrongful registration has come up in Kadipur tehsil, where the fraudster got the land registered in the names of three persons on the basis of fake general power of attorney (GPA). In the registry, the value of the land was shown as Rs 6.5 crore, while the market price of the land is about Rs 50 crore. An FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station.

The complaint filed by a Delhi resident, Puran Manchanda (71),said he had a business till 2012 and had bought 15 canal and 2 marla land in Begumpur Khataula village around 30 years ago. He claimed that so fa,r the land had not been sold to anyone nor any GPA was given in anyone’s name and he was the only real owner of this land. “It was on February 28, when I went to Patwar Bhawan in Gurugram along with Basant Raghav to collect the land records, I came to know that the registration of all land had been done on February 24 in Kadipur tehsil. The patwari also said an application had come for getting the mutation done in the record. I was surprised so I checked the record. It was revealed that one Subhash Chand, a resident of Sushant Lok, had got a fake GPA from East-Delhi and registered the land in the name of South city-2 resident Shel Narang at Kadipur tehsil. Narang also registered the land in parts in the name of Bhim Singh and Vinod Kumar”, Manchanda said in his complaint. It is alleged that while getting the registry done, the GPA was not checked by the tehsil. There is no pan number in the registry.

“The registry has been done in a wrong way as the cost of my land is not less than Rs 50 crores where as in the sale deed, the cost has been mentioned to be a meager Rs 6,60,62,500. In the sale deed, the TDS (1%) amount has not been deposited, which is mandatory. Officials of the Sub-Registrar Tehsil Kadipur have been favouing the accused and helped him in wrongfully gaining the land”, added Manchanda. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against all four accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Badshahpur police station.

“We have registered a case and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law”, said Inspector Dinkar, SHO of the Badshahpur police station.