Uttarakhand CM Dhami campaigns for Jindal, Kataria

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 16

Eyeing the support of 20,000 voters of Uttarakhand, the BJP today held a public meeting here, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the star campaigner.

The programme was organised by the Uttarakhand Samaj and the BJP Uttarakhand Cell. The three Assembly segments of Yamunanagar, Jagadhri and Sadhaura (Yamunanagar district) are part of the Ambala Lok Sabha seat. In these three Assembly segments, there are around 11,000 voters belonging to Uttarakhand.

The BJP has fielded Banto Kataria as its candidate for the Ambala Lok Sabha seat while Varun Chaudhary is the Congress candidate.

However, the Radaur Assembly segment of this district is a part of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, from where Naveen Jindal is the BJP candidate, Sushil Kumar the AAP nominee and Abhay Singh Chautala the INLD candidate. There are around 9,000 voters belonging to Uttarakhand in the Radaur segment.

Addressing the public meeting, Dhami said the Congress had ruled the country for more than 60 years. “The Congress ruled the country longer than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the development works carried out by Modi is six times more than the Congress,” he said.

He said the Uttarakhand Government had taken the initiative and passed the Uniform Civil Code, which had been appreciated by the entire country. The BJP leader and chairman of Uttarakhand-Garhwal Sabha (Yamunanagar), Bharat Bhushan Juyal, said the public meeting was organised to campaign for Banto Kataria and Naveen Jindal.

