Uttarakhand man among 15 arrested for digitally arresting couple, extorting Rs 1.89 crore

A resident of Uttarakhand has been arrested for digital arrest of a local couple and extorting Rs 1.89 crore from them.

The arrested man, identified as Pawan Singh Uprari alias Rudra, a resident of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand, is the 15th suspect arrested in connection with the case.

He has been arrested by a team of Cyber Crime Police Station, Rewari. The police has already arrested 14 suspects in this case. On April 22, Rajpal Singh, a retired employee residing at Sector 6 of Dharuhera town in the district, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that on February 27 and 28, he received calls from an unknown number.

The caller, claiming to be from TRAI, said a SIM card had been purchased fraudulently using his ID, and that an FIR had been registered against him in Mumbai. He was informed that nude pictures and videos were being sent from his number. Subsequently, another person claiming to be a CBI inspector called from another number and told Rajpal that he had been digitally arrested.

Advertisement

“He said if I wanted to be set free, I would have to transfer money to the account numbers provided by him. Initially, I transferred some money. However, I was threatened with being implicated in a money-laundering case and forced to transfer more money. I and my wife were told not to leave the house or contact anyone. They repeatedly called us from March 3 to April 20 and forced me to transfer Rs 1.89 crore to different bank accounts during that period,” said the complainant.

On the basis of his complaint, the police registered a case of fraud at Cyber Police Station in Rewari and arrested 14 persons from Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

The police have recovered Rs 4.73 lakh of the defrauded money from the accused. Now, the police have arrested Pawan Singh, who allegedly acted as a mediator in providing bank accounts to the cyber fraudsters. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for four days.

Advertisement

The Rewari Police have appealed to the people not to be intimidated by video calls from unknown numbers or threats made in the name of TRAI, police or the CBI.

“No government agency conducts ‘digital arrests’ over the phone,” said the police, adding that in case of any such event, the affected residents should immediately dial 1930 or contact the nearest cyber police station.