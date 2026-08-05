Vacant plots in Haryana set to go under the hammer

With an aim to boost urban development and augment revenue, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is set to launch a statewide e-auction drive for vacant plots that have remained unsold for years.

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Estate officers across the state have been directed to prepare detailed lists of such properties so that the auction process can be initiated at the earliest.

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Officials said the proposed e-auction would cover various categories of properties, including group housing, residential and institutional plots meant for schools, banquet halls and other purposes. The move is aimed at attracting genuine buyers and ensuring effective utilisation of land lying vacant in various HSVP sectors.

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“We have started the process of preparing a list of such plots and will send it to the higher authorities for further action,” said Aditi, Estate Officer, Karnal HSVP.

She said once the list was submitted, the authorities would initiate the remaining formalities for the e-auction.

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Officials said the campaign was expected to generate revenue through the sale of long-pending vacant plots and accelerate planned development in the sectors where these properties were located. Construction of residential colonies, group housing projects, educational institutions and other facilities on these sites could also boost civic infrastructure and economic activity.

Residents have welcomed the move, saying vacant plots had become garbage dumping points in several areas, resulting in unhygienic conditions, foul smell and breeding of mosquitoes and stray animals.