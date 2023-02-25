Vacate 'unsafe' towers by March 1, admn tells Chintels residents

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 24

The Gurugram administration has asked the residents of “unsafe” Chintels towers to vacate them voluntarily by March 1 or it shall seek police help.

House 35 families IIT-Delhi had recently declared Towers E and F, housing around 35 families, unsafe in a report and the residents had refused to vacate the towers demanding relocation

Initially, the administration asked the builder to get them vacated, but when he expressed inability to do so, the administration took the task upon itself

ADC VK Meena held a meeting with the residents, who are demanding “ghar ke badle ghar”, and asked them to vacate towers.

“These towers are unsafe and can fall anytime. Till the time a resolution is worked out, the builder should pay for the relocation of the residents. We cannot let people risk their lives,” said Meena.

An ultimatum was also issued to the builders to work out a compensation with Tower D residents and pay it to them by April 30 or the administration would auction all its assets and reimburse the residents.

“We have been left with no choice and haven’t made any decision about the ultimatum so far. We are aware of the risk but if we move out the towers, the builder will not provide us with any land and we will be homeless like NBCC residents. They have threatened to use police force to vacate us,” said Chintels RWA (residents’ welfare association) president Rakesh Hooda.