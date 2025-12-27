Vajpayee’s words still guide youth, says Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was more than a politician — he was embodiment of soul of India.

Saini was addressing a gathering at a programme organised to mark the former’s PM’s birth anniversary at the Police Auditorium in Ambala City on Thursday evening, where Kumar Vishwas captivated the audience with his poems.

The CM said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a Prime Minister who connected politics with poetry, power with compassion, and national policy with human values. India’s future took shape in his thoughts. He was firm on his ideology, yet always open to dialogue. Vajpayee respected his opponents and considered disagreement as a strength of democracy.”

“Today, when we call him “our Atal”, it is not just a form of address — it is a feeling of belonging. He belonged to every Indian. His words are still guiding the youth of India on the path of struggle and determination. Poetry is a mirror of society, the sentiment of the nation, and the truth of the times. The former Prime Minister himself was a great poet. Even while sitting at the pinnacle of power, his poems expressed the pain of the common people. There was nationalism in his works, but it was a nationalism connected with humanity,” the CM added.

Stating that Haryana has been the land of heroes, saints, and scholars, Saini said, “Our government believes that development is not only about roads, buildings and projects. Development is complete only when the consciousness of society is awakened, when culture is enriched and when the expression of ideas is respected. With this thinking, we are continuously promoting literature, art, and culture. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward on the path of ‘good governance, development, and cultural renaissance.”

“This is the same path whose foundation was laid by Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his tenure as PM. Whether it was the development of national highways, strengthening India’s strategic capabilities through nuclear power or taking India’s prestige to new heights at the global stage, his decisions continue to be the cornerstone of India’s progress,” he added.

Former minister of state and programme convener Aseem Goel said, “We should always follow in the footsteps of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and contribute to the development of society and the nation.”