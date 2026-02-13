Valentine’s Day: Flower prices shoot up in Panipat

The demand for flowers, especially single rose stems, has increased on the eve of Valentine’s Day. Due to a high demand of flowers in Delhi, local florists have stocked up a day in advance.

Dimple, a flower seller, said the demand for flowers, especially single rose stems, has gone up ahead of Valentine’s Day. On any other day, a rose stem would cost Rs 20-30, but today the minimum price is Rs 50 apiece and it would go up to Rs 100 tomorrow, he added.

Gift galleries are decked up with hampers, greeting cards, soft toys and teddy bears, especially in red colour, and chocolates. Jatin, a resident of Model Town, who had come to pick a gift for his girlfriend, said variety of gifts were available in the gallery for Valentine’s Day. Raju Chhabra, owner of the gallery, said there was high demand for soft toys, teddy bears, chocolates, showpieces and wrist watches this time.