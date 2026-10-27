Valmiki’s teachings remain relevant across generations: Rohtak MLA

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti was celebrated at the Congress Bhawan on Monday, Party leaders paid tribute to the revered sage and emphases his enduring message of social justice, equality and humanity during the event.

Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and Kalanaur MLA Shakuntala Khatak attended the programme as chief guests. The gathering began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp, followed by floral tributes to Maharishi Valmiki’s portrait.

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Addressing the gathering, Batra described Maharishi Valmiki as a great thinker, the Adi Kavi and an enduring source of inspiration for human values. He said Valmiki’s life and writings conveyed important messages of truth, compassion, justice, duty and dignity.

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“The Ramayana presented ideals of morality, sacrifice, responsibility and righteous conduct that remain relevant across generations. Valmiki’s teachings are particularly significant today, when society faces challenges such as inequality, ideological hostility and social divisions,” the MLA said.

Emphasising the role of public life in promoting social harmony, Batra said politics should focus on ensuring dignity, education and equal opportunities for people on the margins of society rather than creating divisions.