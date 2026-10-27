DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Valmiki’s teachings remain relevant across generations: Rohtak MLA

Valmiki’s teachings remain relevant across generations: Rohtak MLA

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leaders during the event in Rohtak on Monday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti was celebrated at the Congress Bhawan on Monday, Party leaders paid tribute to the revered sage and emphases his enduring message of social justice, equality and humanity during the event.

Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and Kalanaur MLA Shakuntala Khatak attended the programme as chief guests. The gathering began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp, followed by floral tributes to Maharishi Valmiki’s portrait.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Batra described Maharishi Valmiki as a great thinker, the Adi Kavi and an enduring source of inspiration for human values. He said Valmiki’s life and writings conveyed important messages of truth, compassion, justice, duty and dignity.

Advertisement

“The Ramayana presented ideals of morality, sacrifice, responsibility and righteous conduct that remain relevant across generations. Valmiki’s teachings are particularly significant today, when society faces challenges such as inequality, ideological hostility and social divisions,” the MLA said.

Emphasising the role of public life in promoting social harmony, Batra said politics should focus on ensuring dignity, education and equal opportunities for people on the margins of society rather than creating divisions.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts