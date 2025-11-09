Vande Bharat train makes first halt at Kurukshetra

With the Firozpur Cantonment-Delhi Vande Bharat Express making its first halt at Kurukshetra junction today, the holy city got its first stoppage of a Vande Bharat Express train, giving a boost to religious tourism.

As Kurukshetra is being promoted as a major tourist destination, stoppage of premium trains has been a long pending demand.

The train made a halt at Kurukshetra railway junction on Saturday and a large number of BJP leaders were present on this occasion to welcome the train.

Former Minister of State Subhash Sudha, while addressing a gathering, on this occasion, said, “It was a historic moment for us as Kurukshetra residents as well as devotees and tourists will get the benefit of Vande Bharat train. Kurukshetra is being developed as a major tourist destination and stoppage of Vande Bharat was a long pending demand. Finally, it has been fulfilled. Soon, the elevated track will also be dedicated to the people of Kurukshetra and it will provide relief to citizens from traffic jams at five railway crossings in Kurukshetra.”

Madan Mohan Chhabra, former chairman 48-kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee, said, “The stoppage of premium trains like Vande Bharat will give a boost to tourism in Kurukshetra. The road and rail connectivity are being continuously strengthened and it shows the efforts being made by the Chief Minister and the MP. We will request them for stoppages of a few more premium trains that cross Kurukshetra.”

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, who had requested the Railway Minister for the stoppage of the train in Kurukshetra, said, “The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express halt at Kurukshetra is a proud moment for our region. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their constant support in improving Haryana’s connectivity. In recent months, Kurukshetra has seen major additions like the Amb Andaura - Raipur Haryana (Hisar) and Chandigarh–Udaipur Express. We will continue to work to bring more trains and stoppages that will boost connectivity, trade and tourism in our region.” The MP was expected to welcome the train, but he couldn’t make it.

Meanwhile, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, who welcomed the train at Ambala Cantonment railway station, said that the high-speed service would save passengers valuable time and make their travel more convenient.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma said the country now has 160 Vande Bharat trains and these are benefiting the public. Vande Bharat trains are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Divisional Railway Manager Vinod Bhatia and many BJP leaders were also present on this occasion.