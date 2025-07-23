Varnika Kundu, the woman at the centre of the 2017 Chandigarh stalking case, has broken her silence following the appointment of Vikas Barala—son of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala—as Assistant Advocate-General (AAG) in Haryana.

Advertisement

Barala, who is still facing trial for allegedly stalking and attempting to abduct Kundu, was appointed to the position in the advocate-general’s Delhi office.

In a strongly worded statement on Instagram, Varnika, questioned the ethical standards behind the appointment, calling it a reflection of the values held by those in power.

Advertisement

“Appointing someone to a public position of power is not just a political decision – it’s a reflection of values and standards,” she said.

“So perhaps the questions should be directed at the authorities whose ethics and standards allowed this decision to be made.

Advertisement

“Our policymakers run the country; the rest of us are just hoping they remember that they work FOR the INDIAN CITIZEN”, said Kundu, a Disc Jockey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varnika Kundu (@miracledrugg)

Barala’s appointment had triggered controversy when it first surfaced, with critics pointing to the ongoing trial as a reason for concern.

Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar were booked in 2017 for allegedly stalking and attempting to kidnap Varnika, daughter of IAS officer VS Kundu (now retired). The trial in the case is pending before a Chandigarh court.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 2, 2025, nearly eight years after the incident occurred.

In her statement on social media, Varnika also reflected on the emotional toll of the prolonged legal battle: “What I will speak about is my own case – and the fact that despite months of national media attention, it has dragged on for this long with little progress.

“Although we seem no closer to a conclusion than we were five years ago, I continue to hold faith in the judiciary until the verdict is announced – but I won’t deny that faith has wavered.”

She concluded by thanking those who have stood by her.

“I remain deeply grateful for the support I’ve received from the media and the public over the years. It made all the difference – gave me great courage and still moves me to tears. I don’t take that for granted,” said Varnika.