Varsha to lead Indian Women’s Netball team as national camp wraps up at Sonepat university

The national coaching camp of the Indian Women’s Netball team concluded successfully on Monday at the sports complex of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan.

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The month-long camp was organised from July 2 to August 3, as part of the team’s preparations for the 14th Asian Women’s Netball Championship 2026, which is scheduled to be held in Hong Kong from August 8 to 15.

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During the intensive training camp, the players underwent high-level technical and competitive practice under the guidance of expert coaches. A total of 21 members participated in the camp, from which the final 12-member Indian squad was selected.

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The team comprises twelve players along with a head coach, an assistant coach, and a team manager. Varsha has been appointed as the captain, while Lakshmi will serve as the vice-captain of the Indian team.

The selected players are Varsha (Captain), Lakshmi (Vice-Captain), Megha, Aishwarya, Sonam, Vidhi, Palak, Rajinder Kaur, Manmeet, Aswathy, Mahima Beniwal, and Nirmal Kaur. The coaching staff includes Head Coach B Vikram Aditya Reddy, Assistant Coach Sharayu Jagtap, and Team Manager Surendra Singh.

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On the successful conclusion of the camp, Registrar Professor Shivalik Yadav congratulated the Indian Women’s Netball Team, the coaching staff, and all the selected players. He said, “It is a matter of great pride for our university that Indian Women’s Netball Team selected our campus as its training venue for the Asian Championship preparations. We are confident that the team will deliver an outstanding performance in Hong Kong and bring laurels to the nation. On behalf of the entire University family, I extend my heartfelt best wishes for their success and a bright future.”

The university administration expressed its gratitude to Netball Federation of India, the coaching staff, players, and all the officials and employees associated with the successful organisation of the coaching camp. Among those present at the valedictory function were Dr Babita, Director of Sports, and Dr Sanjeet Malik, Sports In-charge.