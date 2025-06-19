Varsity accuses 19 students of disrupting exams; protesters demand impartial probe

The deadlock between students and administration at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCS HAU), Hisar, has taken a fresh turn, with both sides lodging formal complaints even as semester exams continue under heightened security.

Brijendra Singh backs students, calls for dialogue, justice Former MP and Congress leader Brijendra Singh visited HAU on Wednesday to support protesting students. He urged both sides to resolve the issue through dialogue, stressing that deadlocks help no one. Singh said the education system must run smoothly and students deserve justice. On the demand to remove the VC, he said such incidents couldn’t happen without the VC’s knowledge and supported the call for his resignation. He condemned caste-based politics and called it part of BJP’s agenda.

On June 16, the university administration filed a written complaint with district authorities accusing 19 students of attempting to disrupt examinations and pressuring others to join an ongoing protest. The complaint, signed by Registrar Dr Pawan Kumar, said: “Despite the presence of police, some students tried to prevent others from taking exams. It is essential to ensure peace and discipline as exams resume.”

A police spokesperson confirmed that based on the complaint submitted by the university administration, the local police have registered an FIR against 19 students and others, and have started an investigation.

In a counter move, the protesting students submitted their own memorandum on June 17 to the Chief Secretary of Haryana, alleging mental harassment, caste-based discrimination and intimidation by university officials. Their complaint named Chief Security Officer Sukhbir Singh and 17 senior faculty members, claiming late-night visits to hostels, verbal abuse and unfair treatment of non-Haryana and ICAR quota students.

“We demand an impartial inquiry and protection of our right to protest peacefully,” the student letter stated.

Amid these developments, the university relieved Chief Security Officer Sukhbir Singh of his duties, assigning Assistant Professor Anil Kumar to oversee campus security and coordination.

Despite the unrest, university officials maintain that academic activity has returned to normal. Dr Rajbir Garg, Director of Research and Chair of the university’s coordination committee, said: “Over 153 students appeared for exams on Wednesday. Many others are participating in thesis seminars and departmental research work.”

He said a growing number of students are now distancing themselves from the protest to focus on academics. “Only a few disruptive elements are misleading students for personal motives. With strengthened security and support from parents, the campus is stabilising,” Dr Garg said.

The university has deployed additional police and campus security to avoid further disruptions. Officials have also set up help desks and intensified on-ground monitoring by deans and examination staff to ensure a safe and supportive exam environment.

Meanwhile, the protest has attracted attention from national student groups. JNU Students’ Union president Nitish Kumar and former president Aishe Ghosh, along with representatives from Delhi University, visited the campus on Wednesday to express solidarity with the protesting HAU students.