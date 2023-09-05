Varsity announces 2000+ scholarships

Tribune News Service

sonepat, September 4

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has announced that the university will award of over 2,000 scholarships to deserving students for the forthcoming academic year 2024-25. The decision to award over 2000+ scholarships for the incoming batch of 2024-25 is to commemorate the special occasion of the 15th anniversary of JGU to be celebrated in 2024. Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, founding Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University said, “We are most delighted to announce this transformative initiative to award over 2000 scholarships to our incoming students in 2024.

