Ashoka University council gets new head

Sonepat: Ashoka University on Tuesday announced the setting up of a science advisory council, chaired by Prof K VijayRaghavan, former Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. The council will advise the Vice Chancellor on enhancing research, teaching and training in the natural sciences, computer science and mathematics. The objective of the initiative is to build university as a hub of high-quality scientific research and help stimulate research across India and addressing important problems facing the world today.

Students, staff take out bike rally

Jind: As many as 1,000 students, along with the staff and faculty members, of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University took out a march on the campus and a bike rally in the city under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative. The rally was flagged off by Vice Chancellor Dr Ranpal Singh while Registrar Prof Loveleen Mohan, along with members of the Senior Citizen Club and ex-servicemen of the district, took part in it. The rally started from the university's teaching block, stretched over 3 km and culminated at Shaheed Smarak of Captain Pawan Kumar.

Science workshop at JC Bose varsity

Faridabad: A workshop was organised to spread awareness about the ‘Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan’ (VVM) by JC Bose University of Science and Technology with the help of 'Vijnana Bharti' (VIBHA), in collaboration with 'Vigyan Prasar' and the NCERT. The VVM is a national programme for popularising science among students of classes VI to XI, conceptualised to identify bright minds with a scientific aptitude.

Applications invited for jobs under NEP

Sirsa: Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CLDU) has invited online applications from Class XII passouts in various job-oriented programmes, introduced at the University School for Graduate Studies, adhering to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Vice Chancellor Prof Ajmer Singh said the CDLU was the leading university in the state to implement the NEP in 2021-22 and for 2022-23, and six more programmes had been introduced in various streams. He said there were a total of 680 seats in 12 programmes.

#sonepat