Varsity employees’ indefinite protest enters 3rd day over pending salaries in Khanpur Kalan

Regular and contractual employees of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV) in Khanpur Kalan, who have been waiting for their salaries and remuneration for more than three months, continued their indefinite protest at the university’s main gate for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

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The protest received massive support from INLD leader Sampat Singh, who reached the protest site along with his supporters and expressed solidarity with the protesting employees. He presented a statistical analysis of the deteriorating financial support to the state universities and assured that his party would take up the matter in the forthcoming session of the Legislative Assembly.

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Sillak Ram Malik, vice-president, Sarv Karamchari Sangh, Haryana, Shraddhanand Solanki, founder of CITU, and KK Malik, from the Engineers’ Association, Haryana, reached the protest site to extend unconditional support to the demands of the employees.

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They warned the state government against any further negligence in this matter and demanded the immediate release of sufficient funds to the university.

On the other hand, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudesh visited the protest site on Thursday and invited a delegation of the association for an online meeting with Raj Nehru, OSD to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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Accordingly, a delegation went for the meeting. However, there was no concrete outcome, as the OSD had nothing to offer beyond mere assurances that the demands of the employees would be addressed in the near future.

It is pertinent to mention that the non-payment of salaries has continued to be the biggest problem at the university for the past two years. At times, salaries remain pending for more than four months, leading to severe financial hardships for employees in meeting even their routine expenses.

The employees accused the administration of remaining indifferent to the issue and said that it was not at all serious about their suffering. The employees clearly stated that they were now left with no option but to protest peacefully.