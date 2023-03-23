Varsity promotions in violation of UGC rules cost state Rs 14 cr: CAG

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India finds that Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Sonepat, and Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, promoted faculty members under the career advancement scheme (CAS) in violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. These varsities adopted deviated academic performance indicator (API) based performance based appraisal system (PBAS), which resulted in the inadmissible payment of salary and allowances of Rs 14.75 crore to 117 faculty members.

The CAG report was laid on the table of the Vidhan Sabha on March 22. The UGC vide its regulations on minimum qualification for the appointment and other service conditions of university and college teachers specified the selection procedure for the promotion of teachers of universities under CAS. These regulations provide for incorporating the API-based PBAS, a scoring system proforma at the institutional level for universities and colleges. The regulations also permitted the varsities to adjust weightage without changing the minimum API score requirement. The proposed scores for API in CAS promotions are categorised into three categories. Category I includes teaching, learning and evaluation-related activities; Category II includes co-curricular, extension and professional development-related activities; and Category III includes research and academic contributions.

The Higher Education Department decided to adopt the UGC regulations of June 2010 and issued orders on CAS regulations.

“The audit observed that both the universities, instead of adjusting the weightages within the prescribed API parameter score, altered the maximum API score defined for that category, leading to the deviation in maximum API scores as prescribed in the UGC guidelines in Category I and II. Further, both universities also assigned additional scores against the prescribed API parameter in excess of that assigned in the UGC guidelines under Category III. New API parameters, other than those prescribed in the UGC guidelines in Category III, were adopted by these universities, and existing API parameters were also modified in Category III,” observed the CAG.

Two universities altered API score