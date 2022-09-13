Varsity pupil found dead outside campus, kin say was bullied

Panipat, September 12

A 20-year-old student of OP Jindal Global University here was found dead under suspicious circumstances outside the campus. The deceased has been identified as Sanskar Chaturvedi of Vadodara, Gujarat. He was a second-year student of BBA (Hons).

Sources said Sanskar had gone to meet his sister, who is a lecturer in the same university, in Delhi on Saturday after getting an outing pass from the university authorities. He left his sister’s place on Sunday evening and was later found lying unconscious on an under-construction road outside the university.

The campus security staff rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Sanskar’s father has filed a complaint against some students of the university, alleging his son was bullied. He demanded a probe into the matter. Inspector Devender, SHO, Rai, said no injury mark was found on the body. The exact cause of the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, he said.

A university spokesperson said, “As per the established guidelines, the university has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of ragging with a robust and protective system in place for all students.”