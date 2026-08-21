Varsity students accuse Assistant Prof of sexual, mental harassment

Allegations of sexual and mental harassment of students by an Assistant Professor of chemical engineering have surfaced at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal.

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Two separate complaints, one by female students and another by male students, were submitted to the university administration on Thursday, seeking action against the faculty member.

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Taking note of the allegations, Vice-Chancellor Prof Shree Prakash Singh formed a fact-finding committee comprising Registrar Dr Amit Kamboj and senior faculty members. The university has also withdrawn the teaching duties assigned to the professor pending the inquiry.

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In their complaint, female students alleged that the professor made inappropriate comments about them and their parents, touched them, passed remarks on their clothing and sent them messages late at night. The students alleged that such behaviour had caused them mental distress and made them feel uncomfortable and harassed.

In a separate complaint, male students alleged that the professor personally targeted them and used abusive language while interacting with them. The VC said action would be initiated in accordance with the university Act and applicable rules after the inquiry and examination of the complaints.