VB arrests Ambala DTO, Karnal MVO over ‘graft’

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 28

Karnal Vigilance Bureau has arrested Ramit Yadav, District Transport Officer (DTO)-cum-Secretary of Ambala Regional Transport Authority and Inspector Jasmer, Motor Vehicle Officer (MVO) of Karnal for their alleged involvement in providing safe passage to overloaded heavy vehicles for monetary gains. Yadav has additional charges of Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts.

Inspector Sachin of Karnal Vigilance Bureau said the accused were arrested on the disclosure of Subhash Chand, DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Yamunanagar, who was held, along with five agents, in the same case a few days back. Sachin said Yadav and Jasmer were called to join the investigation, and were arrested after they failed to provide satisfactory answers.

Sachin said the bureau had recovered bribe money worth Rs 30 lakh from Subhash. So far, Rs 71 lakh have been recovered from Subhash and other collection agents.

