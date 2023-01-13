Haryana VB told to probe irregularities in construction of Sainik Colony in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 12

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the Vigilance Bureau to investigate the irregularities in the construction of Sainik Colony in Faridabad while chairing a meeting of the district grievance committee heretoday.

The CM further added that after the investigation, an FIR would be registered against those found guilty. Another complainant, a resident of JJ Camp, said despite the allocation of plots in Aitmadpur, Sector 30 in 1993, he had not got the possession. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials apprised CM Khattar of a list of 388 persons with Delhi IDs. The matter was investigated, and it was found that only 52 applicants were from Delhi. At this, the CM directed the officials concerned to investigate the matter and submit the report in the next meeting. Khattar, while assuring compliance with the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) under environmental protection, directed the officials concerned to take concrete steps to ensure cleanliness in the city.

#faridabad #manohar lal khattar