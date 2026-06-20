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Home / Haryana / VC briefs Governor on Kurukshetra University’s achievements

VC briefs Governor on Kurukshetra University’s achievements

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:32 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh with Kurukshetra University VC Som Nath Sachdeva.
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Kurukshetra University (KU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Som Nath Sachdeva on Friday met Haryana Governor and KU Chancellor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, and apprised him of the university’s achievements in academics, research, sports and cultural activities.

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The VC said KU had secured the 35th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), reaffirming its growing stature among India’s leading higher education institutions. “The university has been conferred the prestigious Platinum Award for excellence in the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020,” added Sachdeva.

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Sachdeva further said that the university was working to strengthen its focus on quality education, research, innovation, skill development and holistic growth of students. He added that various academic and developmental initiatives were being undertaken to enhance the institution’s national and international standing.

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Chancellor Ghosh said, “Kurukshetra University, accredited with an A++ Grade by NAAC, has been consistently excelling in academics, research, science, sports and cultural activities.” Expressing satisfaction with the institution’s progress, he lauded the efforts of its faculty, researchers, staff and students.

Additionally, Ghosh expressed confidence that KU would continue setting new benchmarks of excellence and contribute significantly to the advancement of higher education in the country.

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