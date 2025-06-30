VC reviews exam centres to ensure transparency at Kurukshetra varsity

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva inspected examination centres and reviewed the arrangements made for the entrance examinations on Sunday.

A university spokesperson said that Kurukshetra University is conducting entrance examinations for the academic session 2025–26 with an emphasis on transparency, efficiency and student-centric arrangements.

As part of the ongoing entrance examinations for the 2025–26 academic session, Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva carried out inspections at multiple examination centres on Sunday to oversee arrangements and ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. During the surprise visits, Professor Sachdeva also inspected the control room setup, reviewed paper security measures and interacted with candidates to gather feedback.

Sharing further details, Controller of Examinations at Kurukshetra University, Dr Ankeshwar Prakash, stated that the entrance test for the BA LLB programme had received the highest number of applications, with 1,825 online registrations. The examination was held at eight designated centres.

In addition to the entrance tests for six different undergraduate and postgraduate courses held on Sunday, videography was carried out at each centre to ensure complete transparency.

A total of 2,814 candidates appeared for the examinations on Sunday. The BA LLB entrance test was conducted across eight centres, with 1,482 candidates in attendance. Out of 1,825 registered candidates, this represents an attendance rate of approximately 81 per cent. The high turnout, Dr Prakash noted, reflects students’ increasing interest in pursuing legal education immediately after Class XII.

Dr Prakash also shared that in the afternoon session, 798 candidates appeared for the MBA (5-year integrated)/BBA Honours entrance examination. Additionally, the MSc Graphics, Animation and Multimedia entrance test was conducted, with 32 candidates appearing.

He further stated that the entrance examinations would continue on Monday as well. The M.P.Ed examination and the MA in Environmental Science test will be held, with a total of 145 candidates expected to appear across two centres: the Community Centre and the University Senior Secondary School.