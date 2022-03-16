VC urges farmers to take to natural farming

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 15

“Natural farming is the need of the hour. Indiscriminate use of chemicals like pesticides in crops not only add pollutants to the environment but also adversely affect human health”, stated Dr Narender Singh Rathore, VC of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur.

While inaugurating the Krishi Mela organised by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, Dr Rathore said the occurrence of the serious diseases like cancer was increasing due to the food intake grown with excessive use of chemicals, pesticide and insecticide. Dr Rathore said after Independence, our main aim was to increase the production of foodgrains and provide food security to people. “The country became self-sufficient in foodgrain during the Green Revolution in 1960-70s. But as a fallout, the use of chemicals like chemical fertilisers, pesticides etc. increased in agriculture. Today, the situation has come to such a pass that due to the indiscriminate use of these toxic chemicals, they have entered the foodchain and have dissolved in land, water and environment. These are leading to serious diseases in human beings”, he said while urging the farmers to adopt natural farming. HAU VC Prof BR Kamboj expressed concern over the indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources. —

