VC's driver 'ends' his life

Rohtak: Dalbir, driver of the Vice-Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, allegedly hung himself at his home on Thursday. On being informed of the matter, a police team reached the UHS staff quarters and sent the body for postmortem. A case has been registered.
