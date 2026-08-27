From Instagram feud to political storm, Karnal encounter case explained

Karnal city has been in the headlines for over the past 20 days after the murder of Veeru Valmiki and subsequently police action that resulted in the deaths of two men allegedly involved in the murder. The issue has now taken a major turn, with the Ror community holding multiple mahapanchayats and announcing to boycott Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s proposed rally on August 30 in Taraori. It is also likely to oppose the entry of BJP leaders into Ror-dominated villages if its demands are not met. However, the proposed rally of the CM has been postponed, but the community members are firm on their demands.

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Here is what you need to know about the case, the encounter and growing anger among the members of the Ror community:

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How did the controversy begin?

The sequence started with the murder of Veeru Valmiki on August 5, who was allegedly killed by two bike-borne assailants on Hansi road in the city after a confrontation with gangster Vansh on Instagram. The confrontation between Veeru and a shooter identified as Vash revolved around claims of “Karnal ka Baap kaun” (who is the dominant figure in Karnal). Vansh took the responsibility of Veeru’s murder. The murder triggered anger among members of Valmiki community and his family, with protesters refusing to lift the body and blocking a road while demanding action against those involved in this murder. The case took another turn on August 7 when Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra, and Birbal, from Matarwa Kheri in Kaithal district, were killed in a police encounter near the Western Yamuna Canal Bypass. Police claimed that the two were connected to Veeru's murder. The encounter has become a concern particularly among members of the Ror community, from which Harsh belonged. The Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha has questioned the circumstances in which Harsh and Birbal were killed and has demanded an independent investigation, preferably by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a retired High Court judge.

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Who was Veeru Valmiki and what happened to him?

A 28-year-old Veeru Valmiki was a resident of Sadar Bazar in the city. On August 5, he was allegedly travelling on his scooty when two motorcycle-borne persons approached him near Bhagwaria Gas Agency on Hansi Road and shot him in the head. His murder brewed anger particularly among members of the Valmiki community. Family members and community members demanded strict action against those responsible. They refused to lift the body and protested. Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand assured the family and protesting community persons that action would be taken against those involved in his murder.

What happened after Veeru’s murder?

After the murder of Veeru Valmiki, Karnal Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya constituted multiple teams to trace the persons involved in the case. Police teams subsequently linked Harsh and Birbal to the murder. On August 7, the two were allegedly killed in a police encounter near the Western Yamuna Canal bypass.

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Who were Harsh and Birbal?

Harsh was a resident of Kala Majra village in Karnal district and belonged to the Ror community, while Birbal was from Matarwa Kheri village in Kaithal district. As per the police record, as many as 13 cases of theft, snatching and Arms Act were registered against Birbal in Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra district, while one case of criminal intimidation had been registered against Harsh at Butana police station. The police claimed both were involved in the murder of Veeru. Later, the Karnal Police had arrested wanted accused Yogesh Kapoor, a resident of Nilokheri. Yogesh was brought to Karnal by a CIA team from Mumbai after being detained at the airport. Police further claimed that Kapoor was an accused in this murder as well as in another FIR related to an attempted murder case registered in Nilokheri recently. He alleged that Veeru’s murder was carried out by Vansh after a confrontation on Instagram. He further claimed to have been an old associate of Harsh and Birbal. Vansh had arranged the weapon used in the murder. Kapoor also alleged that Harsh and Birbal had opened fire at Veeru during the incident.

What are the demands of the Ror community?

Raising questions over the circumstances of the encounter and whether all legal procedures were followed or not, Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha called a mahapanchayat and demanded a CBI investigation or inquiry by a retired High Court judge in the encounter, action against police personnel involved in the encounter and their transfer. The community members also sought resignation and an apology from Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand over statements he allegedly made while trying to pacify Veeru Valmiki's family. They claimed that Anand was aware of the expected police action. However, Anand later denied that he went to the post-mortem house only after the murder of Veeru Valmiki, who was a resident of his constituency. He was not aware of the accused or the police action. He had only assured of strict police action against those involved in murder. However, after the call of a mahapanchayat in Karnal, the state government has ordered to transfer the encounter case to the State Crime Branch and the investigation under the supervision of Sanjay Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order, Haryana. However, it was not satisfied with the Ror Mahasabha.

What happened at the August 24 mahapanchayat?

On August 24, a large number of community members gathered at Ror Dharamshala in Karnal and took out a protest march towards the Mini Secretariat. They submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma to press their all three demands. Meanwhile, they threatened to boycott the CM’s rally to be held in Taraori on August 30. However, later the rally was postponed. The reason behind the postponement was not cleared, but the sources claimed that it was due to law and order issues keeping in view the call given by the Ror community. The BJP leaders claimed that the rally was postponed due to the monsoon session in Haryana Assembly.

What happened at the August 26 Ror Mahasabha meeting?

The Mahasabha held another meeting at Ror Dharamshala, attended by members of the community as well as political leaders from different parties. BJP Pundri MLA Satpal Jamba, who belongs to the Ror community, even offered to resign as MLA if the community president asked him to do so. However, Mahasabha president Balkar Singh said resignation was not the solution. Instead, he urged elected representatives belonging to the community to use their position within the government to press for the demands. The Mahasabha has now given the government a fresh deadline of September 1 and warned that BJP leaders could face opposition in villages if the demands are not accepted.