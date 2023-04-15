Is a civic issue bothering you?

Vegetable market stinks

A stretch of the new vegetable market road has become extremely filthy and an unbearable stench emanates from it, causing misery to the area residents. The Municipal Corporation’s recent drive for cleanliness has failed to tackle the issue. The area councillor and the MC authorities must take note of the problem and redress the grievance as soon as possible. Suresh Kumar, Hisar

Overloaded vehicles pose threat

OVERLOADED vehicles have become a common sight on roads in Narwana and nearby areas. Due to ongoing construction activities in the surrounding villages, many overloaded trucks enter the area frequently. The roads have become uneven and are beyond repair. The vehicles don't have registration numbers and have caused a number of mishaps. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Drive against drug menace must

WITH the recent surge in drug addiction among the youths, there is a need to intensify drive against this menace along with the crackdown by the police and the administration. In Bhiwani, locals have been spreading awareness against drug abuse through street plays. Hemant Saini, Bhiwani