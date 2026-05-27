Vegetable vendor beaten to death over Rs 10 dispute in Karnal

A 44-year-old vegetable vendor was allegedly beaten to death by two youths after a dispute over Rs 10 in Budhakhera colony, at the outskirts of Karnal on Tuesday night. The incident took place near a drain on the main road and was captured on CCTV camera.

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The deceased has been identified as Sanjay, who ran a vegetable shop and is now survived by his wife and four daughters.

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As per the complaint lodged by one of his daughters, the family was present at the shop around 9.30 pm, when two youths arrived and purchased fruits and vegetables worth Rs 210. The accused allegedly handed over Rs 200 and attempted to leave without paying the remaining amount.

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“When we asked for the remaining Rs 10, the youths allegedly began abusing us. Meanwhile, my father intervened and asked the youths not to argue. The situation soon escalated into a violent altercation,” she added.

She further alleged that the accused pushed her father and later attacked him with sticks and brick. She added that her younger sister tried to save their father with a stick, but the accused snatched it from her and assaulted her as well. Their mother was also allegedly beaten when she tried to intervene.

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The family rushed the injured Sanjay to District Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) due to his critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“We have registered a case against two persons and handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem examination. We are making efforts to arrest the accused,” said Satish Kumar, SHO Sector-32/33 police station.