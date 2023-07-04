Veggie prices continue to soar

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 3

The prices of vegetables continued to soar in Rohtak and neighbouring districts. While tomatoes were being sold up to Rs 140 per kg in Rohtak on Monday, the price of the desi variety of cucumber, which was Rs 40 per kg a few days ago, has reached Rs 80 per kg.

“We have no option but to sell vegetables at high prices as the cost has escalated in the last few days,” said Vijay, a shopkeeper. Devender Dhull, secretary, marketing committee, Rohtak, said vegetable crops were damaged by the recent rains, which has hit the supply.